BEIRUT, LÍBANO (8:00 p.m.) – Los militantes respaldados por Turquía lanzaron un nuevo ataque contra el Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) en el campo del noroeste de la gobernación de Al-Hasakah.
Según una fuente militar en el noroeste de Al-Hasakah, los militantes respaldados por Turquía atacaron a las tropas del ejército sirio alrededor de la ciudad de Aniq Al-Hawa.
Este ataque del “Ejército Nacional Sirio” respaldado por Turquía resultó en una serie de enfrentamientos que terminaron con la retirada de este último después de sufrir una serie de bajas a manos del Ejército Árabe Sirio.
El empuje del martes por parte de los militantes respaldados por Turquía marca la cuarta vez en los últimos siete días que este último ha llevado a cabo un ataque como este contra el ejército árabe sirio.
El ejército sirio aún no ha tomado la ofensiva contra los militantes en Al-Hasakah, a pesar de estos constantes ataques; sin embargo, si estos ataques continúan, podría resultar en que los militares tomen la ofensiva contra estas fuerzas respaldadas por Turquía.
