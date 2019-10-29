BEIRUT, LÍBANO (3:10 PM) – La facción Jaysh Al-‘Izza del Ejército Sirio Libre (FSA) lloró la muerte de tres combatientes esta semana que murieron en un ataque de la Fuerza Aérea rusa en el campo del sur de la gobernación de Idlib .
Según el ala de medios de Jaysh Al-‘Izza, los tres combatientes fueron identificados como ‘Izo Khaled Al-Satouf, Baha’a Mustafa Al-‘Abdullah y Yousif Mustafa Al-‘Abdullah.
Jaysh Al-‘Izza no reveló en qué ciudad fueron asesinados estos militantes; Sin embargo, es muy probable que estuvieran cerca de la ciudad de Rakaya, que ha sido un objetivo principal de la Fuerza Aérea de Rusia en las últimas dos semanas.
Anteriormente, Jaysh Al-‘Izza era uno de los grupos militantes más poderosos en el norte de Hama y el sur de Idlib; Sin embargo, sus pérdidas durante la campaña en el noroeste de Siria del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) han dejado al grupo muy débil.
