BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A militant sleeper cell attacked a civilian in the Daraa Governorate on Wednesday, shooting him dead before they could be apprehended.

According to a military source in the Daraa Governorate, the militants shot and killed the man in the Al-Balad District of Daraa city after he was accused of working with the government.

The source said they were able to interview witnesses after the attack, who claimed the man was killed for working with the government.

The Daraa Al-Balad District was previously controlled by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham during their long presence inside the governorate.

