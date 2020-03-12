BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – A militant sleeper cell carried out a surprise attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Dara’a countryside on Thursday, a field report from the governorate read this morning.

According to the report, a group of militants ambushed a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint inside the town of Da’el, north of the provincial capital.

The militants spread their attack to some other security barriers in Da’el, prompting the Syrian Arab Army to reinforce the area in order to avoid similar attacks.

The attack itself reportedly lasted for a half hour before the militants, who were suspected members of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), fled the scene.

This latest attack comes just a week after the Syrian Arab Army conducted an anti-terror operation inside the town of Al-Sinamayn in northern Daraa.

