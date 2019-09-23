BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – A militant sleeper cell attempted to carry out the assassination of a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officer in the eastern countryside of the Daraa Governorate this week, a source from the army told Al-Masdar.

According to the source, the militant sleeper cell attempted to carry out the assassination using a roadside bomb in the town of Busra Al-Harir.

The source said the Syrian Army colonel was wounded as a result of the assassination attempt, adding that he is seeking medical attention for his injuries.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham are all believed to have active sleeper cells in the Daraa Governorate; they have all carried out attacks against the Syrian Arab Army in the last three months.

