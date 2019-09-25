BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – Clashes broke out in the Afrin region between two rival Turkish-backed militant factions Wednesday, local activists in the Aleppo Governorate reported.

According to the activists, the clashes broke out between the Shamiya Front and Jaysh Al-Islam militants inside Afrin city on Wednesday morning.

No casualties have been reported.

The reason for the clashes are unknown; however, these two groups were involved in a recent tiff after the Shamiya Front attacked a merchant from the East Ghouta region.

