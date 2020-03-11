BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – Two militant groups reportedly clashed with one another in the northern Aleppo city of ‘Azaz near the Turkish border on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Turkish-backed Northern Storm forces of the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) clashed with a group of militants from the northern Aleppo town of Mennagh.

The clashes resulted in both sides suffering casualties after they engaged in open street firefights.

تنسيقيات المسلحين :

قتلى وجرحى إثر اشتباكات بين مسلحين من فصيل "عاصفة الشمال _الجيش الحر" المدعوم تركيا من جهة، ومسلحين من بلدة منغ من جهة أخرى في مدينة اعزاز بريف حلب الشمالي، لأسباب مجهولة حتى الآن. pic.twitter.com/iemj2oeH1p — Rabea Kalawandy (@RabeaKalawandy) March 11, 2020

