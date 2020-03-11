BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – Two militant groups reportedly clashed with one another in the northern Aleppo city of ‘Azaz near the Turkish border on Wednesday.
According to reports, the Turkish-backed Northern Storm forces of the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) clashed with a group of militants from the northern Aleppo town of Mennagh.
The clashes resulted in both sides suffering casualties after they engaged in open street firefights.
تنسيقيات المسلحين :
قتلى وجرحى إثر اشتباكات بين مسلحين من فصيل "عاصفة الشمال _الجيش الحر" المدعوم تركيا من جهة، ومسلحين من بلدة منغ من جهة أخرى في مدينة اعزاز بريف حلب الشمالي، لأسباب مجهولة حتى الآن. pic.twitter.com/iemj2oeH1p
— Rabea Kalawandy (@RabeaKalawandy) March 11, 2020
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.