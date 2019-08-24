BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The militant group, Jaysh Al-Izza, is allegedly dissolving itself after suffering a series of losses at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

According to reports, the once U.S.-backed group is dissolving itself because they lost a great deal of fighters and most of their weapons as a result of the recent Hama batte.

Jaysh Al-Izza was primarily headquartered in the northern Hama towns of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah before the Syrian Arab Army announced the capture of these areas on Friday.

If these reports prove true, this would be a major loss for the militant forces, as Jaysh Al-Izza was once one of the most powerful groups in the northwestern region of Syria.

Previously, Jaysh Al-Izza was one of the few militant groups that was armed with the U.S.-made anti-tank TOW missiles; however, Washington later withdrew their support for these militants.

Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Few days ago I had posted Jaish Al Izza, Who? Rust in Piece. Next time US should look at the balz of its winning horses before betting! You wanted to destroy Syria & destroy Assad & Syrian Army, look what happened. Can't keep threatening the world with Nukes jus because you have plenty and others dont have and don't need to win. Fight like a Gun Slinger Flight Like a Man. Just hiring local dirty Jihadi goons, training them, giving them a name, giving guns & tows is not gonna win the war. You guys did the same by giving…

