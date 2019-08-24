BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The militant group, Jaysh Al-Izza, is allegedly dissolving itself after suffering a series of losses at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northern Hama and southern Idlib.
According to reports, the once U.S.-backed group is dissolving itself because they lost a great deal of fighters and most of their weapons as a result of the recent Hama batte.
Jaysh Al-Izza was primarily headquartered in the northern Hama towns of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah before the Syrian Arab Army announced the capture of these areas on Friday.
If these reports prove true, this would be a major loss for the militant forces, as Jaysh Al-Izza was once one of the most powerful groups in the northwestern region of Syria.
Previously, Jaysh Al-Izza was one of the few militant groups that was armed with the U.S.-made anti-tank TOW missiles; however, Washington later withdrew their support for these militants.
