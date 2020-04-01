BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A militant faction executed a Syrian civilian in the Idlib Governorate this week for allegedly spying on behalf of the Syrian government.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the jihadist group, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), carried out the execution a Syrian man by firing squad inside the town of Janudiah, which is in the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside.

The monitor said the man was arrested by HTS on May 13th, 2019, after he was allegedly caught providing voice notes to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Kabani area of northeastern Latakia.

No further details were released regarding the execution.

