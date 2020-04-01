BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A militant faction executed a Syrian civilian in the Idlib Governorate this week for allegedly spying on behalf of the Syrian government.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the jihadist group, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), carried out the execution a Syrian man by firing squad inside the town of Janudiah, which is in the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside.

The monitor said the man was arrested by HTS on May 13th, 2019, after he was allegedly caught providing voice notes to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Kabani area of northeastern Latakia.

No further details were released regarding the execution.

FairsFair
I salute that civilian and condolences to his family. I would do the same if my country were occupied by hostile forces.

2020-04-01 15:21
Stern Daler
Yes RIP. A Martyr murdered by Jihadi dogs that lick the boots of a foreign caliph in Ankara.

The man was not executed but murdered. The Jihadi are bùtt sore because they lost battles. That is why he was murdered one year after his alleged spying.

Long Live Syria
All SAA has to now claim openly that they are getting fresh active live inputs & intel from various militants themselves who will be pardoned upon the completion of the war if they survive and only SAA knows their names & mobile numbers. This will create a panic within the rank & file of the remaining rag tag bunch of Jihadis and each one will suspect the other and wonder who are the traitors among them and squeeling on them. Each one will keep looking at the other as a suspect and want to know what is being passed through… Read more »

