BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The militant forces have opened fire on the Turkish Army in the Idlib Governorate this morning, opposition activists reported.
According to the reports, the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) opened fire on the Turkish Army after the latter attempted to break up a sit-in along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
Video footage of the incident has since been released, showing the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants firing shots at the Turkish Armed Forces near the town of Nayrab in eastern Idlib.
Since this incident, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants have encouraged their own fighters to rush to the M-4 Highway in civilian clothing, as they confront the Turkish Armed Forces in eastern Idlib.
The Turkish Armed Forces have attempted to police the militant groups in the Idlib Governorate since the March 5th Moscow Agreement was put together by the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
However, since then, the militant groups have refused to withdraw from the M-4 Highway; this has resulted in increased tensions, especially between the jihadist rebels and Syrian Arab Army.
