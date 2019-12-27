BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – A video of a US TOW anti-tank missile being fired at a Syrian armed forces T-62 tank has emerged on social media; the decades-old military hardware was left virtually unscathed. The video’s caption says that the tank was attacked by militants.

Judging by the video, the guided missile hit the centre of the tank’s hull. An explosion occurred, but the tank was left almost unscathed.

ATGM militants ATGM strikes at T-62 SAA (government forces) A ​​number of sources claim that the launch was from TOW, Bottom line: the crew was shell-shocked, the armor was strong, everyone was alive. T-62 withstood the hit. Recording from the drone.@200_zoka @Sunkway_China pic.twitter.com/RhEDpkXK8I — Sukhoi Su-57 Felon 🇷🇺🇮🇳 (@I30mki) December 25, 2019

The Soviet T-62 tank, a successor to the T-55, was produced in the USSR between 1962 and 1975. It was considered the world’s first mass-produced tank to feature a smoothbore gun that could fire armour-penetrating rounds at higher velocities.

Source: Sputnik

