BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) assassinated a former Syrian Minister of Parliament (MP) in the Idlib Governorate this week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) first revealed on Wednesday.
Since then, the identity of the Syrian MP has become public, along with the information regarding his assassination.
According to reports, HTS executed Rifa’at Mahmoud Daqah over charges of espionage on behalf of the Syrian government.
Daqah was accused of providing the Syrian Armed Forces with the coordinates of the jihadist forces in northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, specifically, the Kabani area.
The former Syrian MP, who was from the town of Salqin, was arrested in the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside in May of 2019.
He was reportedly executed by a Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham firing squad in the Jisr Al-Shughour District.
