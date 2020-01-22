BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – A militant group released footage on Wednesday of their forces destroying a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) post in the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

According to the report, militants loyal to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) destroyed a Syrian Army post along the ‘Attirah axis in the Turkmen Mountains.

In the video released by the Sahel Al-Shami channel on Telegram, the militants score a direct hit on the Syrian Army post with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).

The militants wait for several Syrian Army soldiers to enter the post before they strike it; it is not clear how many soldiers were killed or wounded.

Advertisements