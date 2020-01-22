BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – A militant group released footage on Wednesday of their forces destroying a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) post in the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
According to the report, militants loyal to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) destroyed a Syrian Army post along the ‘Attirah axis in the Turkmen Mountains.
In the video released by the Sahel Al-Shami channel on Telegram, the militants score a direct hit on the Syrian Army post with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).
The militants wait for several Syrian Army soldiers to enter the post before they strike it; it is not clear how many soldiers were killed or wounded.
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.