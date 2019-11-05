BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – A Turkish-backed militant commander was reportedly killed recently after his group clashed with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria.

The militant group, Jaysh Al-Islam, mourned the death of its commander Waddah Ahmad Turki following a battle against the SAA and SDF in the Ras Al-‘Ayn countryside.

According to Jaysh Al-Islam, Turki was the commander of Brigade 257; they were one of the militant groups attempting to advance into the Tal Tamr District of Al-Hasakah.

Jaysh Al-Islam was formerly a Saudi-backed militant group that primarily operated in the East Ghouta region of Damascus.

However, since their defeat in the Summer of 2018, Jaysh Al-Islam has been operating in northern Syria under the command of the Turkish military.

The militant group brings a wealth of battle experience to the militant forces in northern Syria, as they were involved in one of the deadliest and longest battles of the war.

Advertisements