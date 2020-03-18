BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A militant commander was assassinated in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday amid growing security concerns in the area.

The commander of an offshoot of Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham, ‘Ala’a Abu Ahmad, was reportedly assassinated when his vehicle struck an IED in the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside on Wednesday.

Breaking: Ala' Abu Ahmad a leader in Terrorist group Ahrar Al Sham was assassinated by IED in Jisr Al Shughour countryside, Syria pic.twitter.com/NycEH4vW2E — The'Nimr'Tiger (@Souria4Syrians) March 18, 2020

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest assassination.

Advertisements