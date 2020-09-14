The Guyana visit of US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is raising alarm bells in neighboring country Venezuela, given the timing of the trip.

Pompeo who is expected to visit the South American country on September 17 and 18 is expected to sign a series of agreements with President Irfaan Ali.

However, the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has warned about the timing of the trip, describing the intention of the United States as “ominous” due to upcoming general elections in Venezuela in November.

“It is being reported that the US Secretary of State is scheduled to visit Guyana between September 17th and 18th 2020. While in the normal course of events such a visit would be welcomed, the timing and circumstances of this visit by Mr. Mike Pompeo are ominous,” the local human rights watchdog warned.

The GHRA stated that rumors about a possible October surprise have been growing due to the upcoming elections in Venezuela and the United States, highlighting covert operations and disinformation campaigns involving the Colombian and Brazilian military.

In May, the Venezuelan military arrested 2 US citizens among 40 mercenaries in an unsuccessful attempt to invade Venezuela by sea and remove Nicolas Maduro from office. The failed operation under the codename “Operacion Gedeon” was allegedly signed off by Juan Guaido himself.

While previous administrations in Guayana have stayed out of the political conflict in Venezuela, the Guyana Human Rights Association has warned President Irfaan Ali of further involvement.