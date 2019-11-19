US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that US President Donald Trump’s administration no longer recognises Israeli settlements “inconsistent with international law,” during a press conference in Washington DC on Monday.

“The Trump administration is reversing the Obama administration’s approach towards Israeli settlements. US public statements on settlement activities in the West Bank have been inconsistent over decades,” said Pompeo.

“We will no longer recognize Israeli settlements, as per se, inconsistent with international law. It’s based on the unique facts of history and circumstances presented by the establishment of civilian settlements in the West Bank. Our decision today does not pre-prejudice or decide legal conclusions regarding situations in any other parts of the world,” he added.

“We’ve now declared that settlements are not, per se, illegal under international law,” stressed Pompeo.

Credit: US State Department, Ruptly

