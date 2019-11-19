El secretario de Estado de los Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, anunció que la administración del presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ya no reconoce los asentamientos israelíes “incompatibles con el derecho internacional”, durante una conferencia de prensa en Washington DC el lunes.
“La administración Trump está revirtiendo el enfoque de la administración Obama hacia los asentamientos israelíes. Las declaraciones públicas de los Estados Unidos sobre las actividades de asentamiento en Cisjordania han sido inconsistentes durante décadas”, dijo Pompeo.
“Ya no reconoceremos los asentamientos israelíes, en sí mismos, incompatibles con el derecho internacional. Se basa en los hechos únicos de la historia y las circunstancias presentadas por el establecimiento de asentamientos civiles en Cisjordania. Nuestra decisión de hoy no prejuzga ni decide conclusiones legales sobre situaciones en cualquier otra parte del mundo “, agregó.
“Ahora hemos declarado que los asentamientos no son, per se, ilegales según el derecho internacional”, enfatizó Pompeo.
