“Ahora hemos declarado que los asentamientos no son, per se, ilegales según el derecho internacional”, enfatizó Pompeo.

“Ya no reconoceremos los asentamientos israelíes, en sí mismos, incompatibles con el derecho internacional. Se basa en los hechos únicos de la historia y las circunstancias presentadas por el establecimiento de asentamientos civiles en Cisjordania. Nuestra decisión de hoy no prejuzga ni decide conclusiones legales sobre situaciones en cualquier otra parte del mundo “, agregó.

