The world’s fastest fighter jet, the MiG-25 (NATO reporting name Foxbat) frightened the US and its NATO allies when it was designed by the Soviet Union, according to the military-themed portal We Are the Mighty.

Its turbojet design makes it possible for the plane to reach a speed of up to 2.8 Mach (around 3,500 km/h, or 2,150 mph) in operational conditions, or even 3.2 Mach (close to 4,000 km/h or 2,450 mph).

The aircraft’s speed combined with its possible manoeuvering capability would have left any western plane far behind.

However, after a Soviet pilot defected to Japan with his MiG-25 in 1976, the bloc tested the plane, learning it didn’t have a look-down, shoot-down radar system, and wasn’t manoeuverable enough to defeat its rivals.

The military aircraft, created in 1964 still remains faster than any other fighter plane even from the fourth and fifth generations.

