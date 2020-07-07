BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdul-Aziz passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 95.
A group of princes and citizens mourned the late prince, among whom was Prince Sattam bin Khalid Al-Saud, who tweeted in honor of his uncle.
انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى عمي #الامير_خالد_بن_سعود_بن_عبدالعزيز تغمدة الله بواسع رحمتة و مغفرته ورضوانه و أسكنه فسيح جناته و جميع موتا المسلمين إنا الله و إنا إليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/6LgVbs8HBT
— سطام بن خالد آل سعود (@sattam_al_saud) July 7, 2020
Prince Khalid bin Saud is the ninth son of King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who assumed power after the death of the founding king in 1953.
Prince Khalid bin Saud retired from government at the age of 69 and lived in Saudi Arabia until his death early Tuesday morning at the age of 95.
Source: Sputnik Arabic
