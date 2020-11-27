BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – Iranian state TV reported that a member of the assassination group that killed Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was arrested in Tehran on Friday.

No further details were released about the assailant.

Earlier today, the Iranian Ministry of Defense said that a Nissan car carrying explosive materials exploded in front of the nuclear scientist’s car.

Following the explosion, a group of armed men opened fire on the nuclear scientist’s vehicle, inflicting fatal wounds on the latter.

The Iranian Fars News Agency said that the escorts of the nuclear scientist clashed with the assassination team and the operation led to the killing of at least two assailants.

The Pentagon and Israel have declined to comment on the assassination, and an official from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, “The office does not comment on reports of the attack.”