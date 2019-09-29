Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, finally acknowledged his responsibility for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi after almost a year of denial.

“It happened under my watch,” the crown prince, commonly referred to by his initials MBS, said to PBS Frontline journalist Martin Smith. “I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch.”

On October 2, 2018, Khashoggi was seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Turkey’s Istanbul. Once inside, he was brutally killed and dismembered by Saudi state agents.

His remains has never been located or recovered.

Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), the de-facto ruler of the oil-rich kingdom, was viewed by the West as a reformer and progressive prince.

However, the murder of Khashoggi has significantly tarnished his image as the incident brought a worldwide condemnation.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, has ordered his officials to investigate the murder; demanding that all those involved must be tried in Turkey.

