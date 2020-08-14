BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Unidentified gunmen assassinated the mayor of Ibb in the northern countryside of Daraa, local reports said on Friday.

According to the reports, Fadl Jadallah Muslih, along with his son, a university student, Mu’ataz, and his eight-year-old daughter, Ghufran, were killed by unidentified gunmen who fled the scene of the murder.

Muslih and his two children were targeted in the village of Ibb, which is located in the Lajat area of the Daraa Governorate.

The town of Ibb has witnessed a great deal of violence this year, culminating in clashes between security forces and operatives for the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) sleeper cells.

While no one has claimed responsibility for these murders, it is believed that either Free Syrian Army or Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham members were behind the killings.