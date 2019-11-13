BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – A massive U.S. military convoy was filmed leaving the Aleppo-Turkey border this week, as the American troops continue their withdrawal from northern Syria.

According to a new report from northern Syria, a U.S. military convoy consisting of 170 vehicles was seen leaving the Sarrin base in northern Aleppo.

Later in the day, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the large U.S. military convoy was seen leaving Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate for neighboring Iraq.

Below is a video showing the massive convoy leaving the Sarrin base on Wednesday.

