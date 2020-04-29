BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – A massive U.S. military convoy, consisting of hundreds of vehicles, was reportedly seen last night heading to Syria’s largest oil field, which is currently under the control of the American-led Coalition in eastern Deir Ezzor.
According to the reports, a few hundred U.S. military vehicles entered eastern Syria from neighboring Iraq before making their way to the Al-‘Umar Oil Field in the eastern region of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
Some of the reports said the U.S. convoy was transporting military and logistical equipment to their main base in Syria, which is located at the Al-‘Umar Oil Field.
This is the second large U.S. military convoy that has entered Syria this week, with the previous troops entering eastern Syria from the Al-Walid Crossing that links Iraq’s Nineveh (var. Ninawa) Governorate and Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate.
At the same time, the Russian military has also beefed up their forces in northeastern Syria, sending reinforcements from the ‘Ayn ‘Issa area of Al-Raqqa to the Al-Qamishli District in northern Al-Hasakah.
To challenge the U.S.’ authority in eastern Syria, the Russian military has made the Qamishli Airport in Al-Hasakah their main headquarters in this part of the country.
The Russian military now has both attack choppers and fighter aircraft at the Qamishli Airport, along with their Pantsir air defense systems.
