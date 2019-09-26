BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – A massive U.S. military convoy was recently filmed entering northeastern Syria from neighboring Iraq as they continue to provide support to their allies on the ground.

The film captures several vehicles traveling along a road in northeastern Syria; their final destination is not known. However, it is very likely that they transported the supplies to one of the Syrian Democratic Forces’ fronts in northeastern and eastern Syria.

Peter Wallace
Peter Wallace
Good to see Trump has got his military to leave Syria seeing as ISIS were defeated , months ago.. Trump as Commander in Chief , ie No 1 top dog , gives the order to leave and the military immediately follow orders to the letter.

2019-09-26 11:00
Von Abele
Von Abele
Again, violation of international law, the US and it's regime are demonstrating yet again their depraved nature.

2019-09-26 14:49
World news
World news
Cynical neocolonialist. Shame of the modern world.

2019-09-26 14:59