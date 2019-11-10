BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – A massive U.S. military convoy was seen leaving eastern Syria on Sunday for the governorates of Aleppo and Al-Raqqa in the northern part of the country.

According to local reports, the U.S. Army convoy consisted of 172 vehicles, including tanks, and several American military personnel.

In a video captured on Sunday, the U.S. troops can be seen traveling to these governorates in northern Syria, where they will likely deploy to bases in Al-Raqqa and northern Aleppo.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement about moving American troops to the oil fields in eastern and northeastern Syria, the U.S. Army continues to carry out patrols in different parts of the country.

That is some numbers of soldier’s

2019-11-10 21:50
Peter Wallace
Thank God the US is pulling out of Syria. I can’t imagine what it would look like if they were intending to stay or even build up their forces. They have NO intentions of pulling out and are not finished with trying to remove Assad. They say the “OWN” the oil fields is eastern Syria and “OWN” the best agricultural producing areas and will not ALLOW Assad to rebuild his part of the country by blocking aid and money to do so. see for yourself https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/three-deep-state-confessions-syria

2019-11-10 23:23