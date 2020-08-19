BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A massive Turkish military convoy entered northwestern Syria on Wednesday, entering the country from the neighboring Hatay Province.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), over 450 Turkish military vehicles entered northwestern Syria, where they reportedly made their way to the agreed upon deescalation zone.

The SOHR report said the Turkish military convoy consisted of armored vehicles and heavy weapons.

The arrival of these Turkish reinforcements comes just a day after the Russian Air Force launched heavy airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source, the airstrikes were carried out in response to the militant attack on the Turkish patrol along the M-4 (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) Highway on Monday.

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-08-19 17:07

This is a true invasion this time…

1
Reply
