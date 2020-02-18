A Turkish military convoy crossed the Syrian border, entering the north-eastern part of the country in the early hours of Tuesday.

Footage filmed near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing, shows a large convoy of tanks, armoured vehicles and supply trucks reportedly driving towards Idlib countryside.

Reports say Ankara increased its military presence in Syria after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced it had regained full control over the towns and villages surrounding Aleppo, as well as the strategic M5 highway connecting Aleppo and Damascus, after days of a military offensive.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to keep his nation’s forces at the current observation posts in northwestern Syria, despite the fact they are completely surrounded by the Syrian military.

In addition to Erdogan’s comments, his adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, said that Turkey will respond with force should the Syrian military attack the Turkish Army again.

Credit: Ruptly

