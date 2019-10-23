BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – A massive Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy was spotted heading towards the Al-Raqqa Governorate this week as they fulfill their military cooperation agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to reports, the Syrian Army convoy was heading towards the strategic city of Al-Tabaqa and nearby town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa.

‘Ayn ‘Issa is an important town because of the military bases in the area and its location near the Turkish Army’s front-lines in the Tal Abyad District.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) released a video on Wednesday that showed the Syrian Army convoy heading towards Al-Tabaqa and ‘Ayn ‘Issa.