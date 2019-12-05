BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A massive Russian military convoy was filmed heading towards the Qamishli Airport in the northeastern region of Syria this week.
Based on the footage released by RT Arabic, the Russian military convoy consisted of several armored vehicles and trucks, which were transporting both equipment and personnel to the Qamishli Airport.
The Russian military took hold of the Qamishli Airport shortly after the U.S. Armed Forces fully withdrew from Qamishli city and its surroundings.
With the Hmeimim Airport serving as their main base in Syria, the Qamishli Airport will likely serve as a secondary installation to challenge the U.S.’ presence inside eastern Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.