BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A massive Russian military convoy was filmed heading towards the Qamishli Airport in the northeastern region of Syria this week.

Based on the footage released by RT Arabic, the Russian military convoy consisted of several armored vehicles and trucks, which were transporting both equipment and personnel to the Qamishli Airport.

The Russian military took hold of the Qamishli Airport shortly after the U.S. Armed Forces fully withdrew from Qamishli city and its surroundings.

With the Hmeimim Airport serving as their main base in Syria, the Qamishli Airport will likely serve as a secondary installation to challenge the U.S.’ presence inside eastern Syria.

