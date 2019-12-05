BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A massive Russian military convoy was filmed heading towards the Qamishli Airport in the northeastern region of Syria this week.

Based on the footage released by RT Arabic, the Russian military convoy consisted of several armored vehicles and trucks, which were transporting both equipment and personnel to the Qamishli Airport.

The Russian military took hold of the Qamishli Airport shortly after the U.S. Armed Forces fully withdrew from Qamishli city and its surroundings.

With the Hmeimim Airport serving as their main base in Syria, the Qamishli Airport will likely serve as a secondary installation to challenge the U.S.’ presence inside eastern Syria.

Basically anything that remains from the residual US force aka "self-described oil thieves" will gradually be ringed from all sides by hubs of either Russian or Syrian forces, big or small, sooner or later. Waiting for the day it'll become more expensive in gas for their "rolling pipelines" to do the round-trip to encircled oil installations with land routes in and out essentially cut off either partially or entirely from the Iraqi border, than to actually benefit from the transported oil xD Indeed its basic maths : you can't fly your oil out there if you want your theft to… Read more »

