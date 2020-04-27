BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Popular Mobilization Forces, the Iraqi Army, and the border guards launched a joint operation to clear the Akashat Desert along the country’s border with Syria, the PMF announced on Monday.

“”The joint forces have launched a process to clear the desert that extends toward the border with Syria,” said the deputy to the Anbar Operations Commander in the PMF, Ahmed Nasrallah, and that “the operation was carried out after information was received indicating that ISIS sleeper cells had returned to activities in areas close to the border.”

He added, “With high coordination between the army, the PMF, and the border guards, the operation targeted areas that had light security, where they will be secured.”

For his part, the director of al-Walid Abdul Munim al-Tarmouz district said that “ISIS launched an attack with medium and light weapons on the border side with Syria in the Anbar province.”

He added, “The attack was launched from the depth of the desert and was dealt with after violent clashes erupted between the army and tribes against members of the organization.”

During the past months, attacks by suspected ISIS militants have increased, particularly in the region between the provinces of Kirkuk, Salaheddine and Diyala, known in the country as the “Triangle of Death”.

