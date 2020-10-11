BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Syrian civil defense teams have been working night and day to stop the spread of these catastrophic fires, which have engulfed a large amount of territory between the Latakia, Tartous and Homs governorates.

According to a source in the Meshta Al-Helou of southeast Tartous, the situation remains critical inside this coastal governorate, as the flames continue to spread to new areas by the hour.

Meanwhile, another source in the Latakia Governotate told Al-Masdar this morning that the fires have rapidly spread into more areas around the Jabal Al-Nasr region, which is located just south of the Turkish border.

Russian journalist Blokhin captured footage of the fires in Wadi Qandil, Latakia, showing how the flames have engulfed this region along the Mediterranean coastline.

To help put out these fires, the Syrian Air Force has been deployed to several parts of western Syria.

Furthermore, early reports from Damascus indicate that Iran is planning to send firefighting teams to help Syria in these difficult times.