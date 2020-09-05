BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – Syria is witnessing an increase in temperatures of up to 11 degrees higher than the average, which contributed to the occurrence of a number of large fires in several areas in Latakia, Hama and Homs.

According to the agency Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), temperatures are 9 to 11 degrees higher than average in most areas, which is leading to wide-spread fires.

In addition to the high temperatures, the General Directorate of Meteorology predicted in its bulletin this morning that the weather will be between clear and partly cloudy in general, and hazy and dusty in the eastern regions.

The big fires broke out in the forests of Latakia, as well as in Hama near Wadi Al-Ayoun and Aiy Al-Kroum, in addition to the countryside of Homs Governorate, all of which the Syrian fire brigades managed to extinguish, but only after they engulfed many forests.

For its part , the Homs Fire Brigade was able to put out a fire that broke out in the woodlands of the town of Baiyoun in the western countryside of Homs, on the Lebanese-Syrian border near the southern Al-Kabeer River.

Yesterday, Homs firefighters put out several fires in Homs and its countryside, including oil residues, forest and fruit trees and herbs.