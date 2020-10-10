BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The fires in Lebanon and Syria have caused wide-spread devastation, amid ongoing humanitarian crises inside both Levantine nations.

“The situation in Latakia is tragic,” is how the Minister of Local Administration and Environment in Syria, Hussein Makhlouf, described the effects of the fires, most of which are still out of control.

Makhlouf said that “the fires are burning randomly and in several dispersed areas, so it is difficult to concentrate efforts in one area.”

He pointed out that the mechanisms and firefighting teams are being distributed to prevent the fire from reaching the homes and expanding them.

In statements to the local radio Ninar FM, he explained that the overlap between fruit trees and forestry in the area resulted in material losses for the population.

In addition to Latakia, Lebanon and the Syrian governorates of Homs and Tartous have been been hit hard by these wild fires, which have displaced many people and caused an environmental disaster.

In the face of a sudden wave of fires that broke out in the countryside of the governorates of Homs, Tartous and Latakia, the Syrian government declared a state of alert, as Prime Minister Hussein Arnous asked all ministries and its affiliated bodies, firefighting and civil defense teams in all governorates to provide support and support to contribute In extinguishing fires.

The Ministry of Health instructed its directorates in the governorates to mobilize ambulance systems, to respond to the fires, and to provide ambulance services and treatment for people.

The firefighting units at Latakia airport participated in the firefighting operations since the morning, and the airport director announced that “they have been increased in the last hours and provided with more elements and are fully prepared to repel fires and work under the supervision of the concerned authorities in the governorate.”