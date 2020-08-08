BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The National News Agency in Lebanon reported on Friday evening that a massive fire broke out in the Jabal Mashgarah area.
The agency reported that the army, civil defense and locals rushed to scene of the fire, despite the difficult conditions due to the ruggedness of the area.
They added that the fire expanded due to the winds, noting that the flames reached many homes on the outskirts of the town from Jabal Mashgharah near Al-Mansheya neighborhood in Al-Haret Al-Fawqa, in addition to the old oak trees.
The people of the region appealed to everyone who could help to intervene, calling on the army leadership to send a helicopter to contribute to the fire suppression operations.
