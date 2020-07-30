BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – A huge fire spread across large areas of agricultural land in the village of Al-Zawi in the countryside of Masyaf, west of Hama.

According to a local report, the civil defense forces and villagers rushed to the scene of the fire to help put out the flames.

The report said that the fire spread across several acres of territory, burning down a number of olive and fig trees in the process.

Due to the high temperatures this Summer, Syria has witnessed an increase in fires across the country, especially in the governorates of Aleppo, Al-Hasakah, and Hama.

Advertisements