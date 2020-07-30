BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – A huge fire spread across large areas of agricultural land in the village of Al-Zawi in the countryside of Masyaf, west of Hama.
According to a local report, the civil defense forces and villagers rushed to the scene of the fire to help put out the flames.
The report said that the fire spread across several acres of territory, burning down a number of olive and fig trees in the process.
Due to the high temperatures this Summer, Syria has witnessed an increase in fires across the country, especially in the governorates of Aleppo, Al-Hasakah, and Hama.
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.