BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – A massive fire engulfed the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate last night after long-range missiles struck militant oil smuggling sites.
According to several reports from northern Syria, the Russian long-range missiles struck the oil smuggling sites of the Turkish-backed militants near the towns of Al-Kousa and ‘Ain Al-Bayda in the Jarabalus countryside of Aleppo.
Following the missile strikes, a number of explosions were reported at the targeted sites, resulting in large fires along the Turkish border region.
Last night’s attack marked the first time in over a year that either the Russian or Syrian armed forces have targeted the Jarabulus area of northern Aleppo.
Jarabulus has been under the control of the Turkish-backed militant groups for several years; it has become a major stronghold for these factions in the Aleppo countryside.
