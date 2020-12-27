BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – A number of people burned tents belonging to Syrian refugees inside the town of MInya in northern Lebanon, due to a dispute that occurred between a Lebanese member of the Mir family and a number of Syrian workers in the area.

The National News Agency of Lebanon reported that “a problem occurred between a person from the Al-Mir family and some Syrian workers working in Minya, which led to a clash of hands and the fall of 3 wounded.”

The agency indicated that a number of young men from the family of Mir intervened and deliberately set fire to some of the tents of displaced Syrians in northern Lebanon.

Civil defense vehicles came and worked to extinguish the fire, while a force from the Lebanese army and internal security forces intervened to control the situation.

Activists on social media circulated videos showing the massive fire that the refugee camp in Minya was exposed to as a result of the arson.

فيديو مرعب يظهر حجم الحريق في مخيم اللاجئين في منطقة المنية👇👇 يذكر ان المخيم كان يضم اكثر من ١٠٠ خيمة pic.twitter.com/K8aCmpWJoV — لارا صقر | Lara Sakr (@lara91saker) December 26, 2020