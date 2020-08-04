BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On Monday, a massive fire broke out at the Misrata International Airport, which is partially operated by the Turkish Armed Forces in Libya.

Pictures taken of the site showed the height of the flames in the departure hall of the airport.

According to Libyan sites, firefighters managed to extinguish the fire, which was seen from a distance, according to what activists documented.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) did not issue any comment about the fire, and whether it unintentionally erupted or caused by external actors.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) has repeatedly accused the GNA of receiving Turkish supplies at the Misrata Airport.

Source: RT

