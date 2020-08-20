BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – Israeli warplanes launched heavy strikes over the Gaza Strip this evening, hitting a number of sites across the region.
According to Palestinian activists, the airstrikes caused massive explosions that could be felt throughout Gaza.
This is happening where I live and I can’t return to my house in Khanyounis! #Gaza pic.twitter.com/d6gdmXp2m3
— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) August 20, 2020
Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a tweet this evening: “Explosive balloons were launched from #Gaza into #Israel throughout the day.”
They added: “In response, our fighter jets just struck infrastructure belonging to Hamas in Gaza used to construct tunnels.”
Explosive balloons were launched from #Gaza into #Israel throughout the day.
In response, our fighter jets just struck infrastructure belonging to Hamas in Gaza used to construct tunnels.
We will continue operating as necessary against any attempt to harm Israeli civilians.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 20, 2020
Tonight’s airstrikes by the Israeli Defense Forces mark the tenth day in a row that they have targeted the Gaza Strip.
The strikes were primarily concentrated on the Khan Younis area, which is located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
BREAKING: Israel is bombing Gaza for tenth night running. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/YppvjYVjiH
— Mahmoud Ghanem (@MahmoudGhanemPK) August 20, 2020
