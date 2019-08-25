BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force launched a heavy attack on the Damascus countryside last night, hitting a number of sites located south and west of the capital city.

During the attack last night, the Israeli Air Force managed to score a number of hits on the Syrian military’s positions; this would cause several explosions that could be heard throughout the capital.

As shown in the video below, the Israeli Air Force hit what looks like a weapons warehouse in the Damascus countryside.

While the Syrian military’s air defenses were able to intercept many of the projectiles, the Israeli Air Force was ultimately able to destroy their intended targets in Damascus.

We consider President Putin as a Hero in front of US, UK, France etc. But in front of Israel, Putin is a BIG Zero. He can do NOTHING to IsraHell aggression.

