BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – Syrian state TV reported last night that a huge explosion was heard in the southern city of Daraa, causing significant damage to parts of the administrative capital.

For its part, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported that injuries had occurred, while the Al-Ikhbariya TV indicated that the blast left two people injured.

According to a field source in southern Syria, the blast was caused by an explosive device that was detonated inside the city.

Furthermore, the blast took place inside the Al-Sabil neighborhood of Daraa, which prompted local civil defense teams to rush to the scene to help the wounded.

No one has claimed responsibility for this latest explosion in southern Syria.