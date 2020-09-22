BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – A massive explosion rocked the town of Ain Qana in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, causing a major shockwave across this region of the country.

A large fire and significant destruction was photographed in the area, amid the arrival of ambulances and security forces to help the people in the area.

تشير المعلومات الى ان الانفجار وقع في محطة محروقات في عين قانا #جنوب_لبنان بجانب المدرسة ولا معلومات عن ضحايا حتى الان.

الجيش والقوى الامنية يضربون طوقا امنيا حول المنطقة pic.twitter.com/FkNvYdGs5z — حسين مرتضى (@HoseinMortada) September 22, 2020

The explosion has reportedly taken place at a gas station in ‘Ain Qana, but the source of the blast is unknown.

عاجل : انفجار في بلدة عين قانا pic.twitter.com/euoKmr8FoD — عـ ـبـ ـا س ز هـ ـر ي (@4zahri) September 22, 2020

The cause of the explosion is still unknown at this time.

More details to come…