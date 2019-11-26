BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – A number of explosions were reported this evening in the city of Qamishli, marking the second time in two days that northern Syria has experienced mysterious blasts.

According to locals in Qamishli, one of the explosions took place at 9:00 P.M. (local time) near the Al-Bassel Roundabout.

Another explosion was reported shortly after at the Al-Khaleej Roundabout inside the Al-Zuhour District of southwestern Qamishli.

Some local activists have claimed that the airstrikes were a result of airstrikes that were launched by the U.S. Coalition; however, this is unconfirmed.

No casualties have been reported thus far.

