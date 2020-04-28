BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – A powerful explosion was felt in the northwestern region of the Aleppo Governorate on Tuesday when a bomb was detonated inside Afrin.
According to preliminary reports, a bomb went off on an oil tanker in the Afrin region, killing at least 23 people and wounding 26 others.
Ambulances and fire brigades are working on the scene of the explosion, local media reported.
Earlier, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported that at least 10 people were killed and dozens more injured when a bomb went off on an oil tanker in Afrin.
A video and photos of the aftermath of the alleged explosion were shared online.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the explosion happened when a car bomb detonated at Raju road in central Afrin.
