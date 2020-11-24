BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – A car bomb exploded in the city of Al-Bab in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo, resulting in several casualties and significant material damage to a number of buildings.
Civil sources reported to SANA’s correspondent that “a car bomb exploded this morning in the city of Al-Bab in the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, causing several injuries and causing great material damage to the place.”
The sources pointed out that: “Groups of Turkish forces and their mercenaries were deployed in the place and vicinity of the explosion, and it has not been confirmed whether there were any deaths among their ranks.”
No group has claimed responsibility for the car bombing.
It is worth noting, according to SANA, “on the 7th of this month, an explosive device planted in a car exploded in the city of Al-Bab, killing 3 mercenaries of the Turkish regime from the terrorist organizations and causing material damage to property.”
