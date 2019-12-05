BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 A.M.) – A massive explosion was reported in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate last night after a Turkish military convoy hit was suspected to be a roadside bomb near the city of Jarabulus.
According to reports from northern Aleppo, the explosion occurred as the Turkish military was heading towards their base in the town of Al-Baldaq, which is located south of Jarabulus.
Pro-militant activists reported that many Turkish soldiers were wounded as a result of the blast. No soldiers were reported dead by the opposition activists.
No further details have been released since the preliminary reports that emerged before midnight on Wednesday.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense has not commented on this blast.
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.