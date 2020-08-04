BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – A massive blast rocked the Port of Beirut on Tuesday, causing casualties and a great deal of material damage.

According to a local source, the explosion took place at the Number 12 Ward, resulting in several injuries and significant damage to nearby buildings and motor vehicles.

Meanwhile, the National News Agency (NNA) reported that the fire broke out near the wheat silos at the Port of Beirut.

The NNA report said the local civil defense teams have already begun evacuating several people from the port area.

#إيلاف_عاجل: مئات الجرحى في انفجار ضخم في مرفأ #بيروت

وقد أعلن الجيش اللبناني وسط بيروت مدينة مغلقة pic.twitter.com/OJxWoIjG1b — Elaph إيلاف (@Elaph) August 4, 2020

The cause of the explosion is still being determined.

