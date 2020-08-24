BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M) – A powerful explosion rocked the Damascus countryside last night, causing a disruption to the electrical output to the people of Syria.
According to state-owned Al-Ikhbaria TV, “a huge explosion at the Arab gas pipeline caused an electrical blackout to all of Syria.”
A video released by Al-Ikhbaria showed the flames all over the area of the explosion, which was located between the towns of ‘Adra and Al-Dumayr.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Minister of Electricity, Muhammad Zuhair Kharboutli, said that an explosion occurred at the Arab gas pipeline between Al-Dumayr and Adra in the countryside of Damascus, which led to the power outage in Syria.
In statements to the Syrian Al-Ikhbaria TV, the Minister of Electricity confirmed that the flames reached 50 meters due to the explosion.
In the same regard, the Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Ali Ghanam, indicated that the main line feeding the southern region had been subjected to an explosion, which may have been the result of a terrorist act.
The Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources confirmed that the stations in Nasiriyah, Deir Ali and Tishreen were out of service.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.