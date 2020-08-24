BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M) – A powerful explosion rocked the Damascus countryside last night, causing a disruption to the electrical output to the people of Syria.

According to state-owned Al-Ikhbaria TV, “a huge explosion at the Arab gas pipeline caused an electrical blackout to all of Syria.”

A video released by Al-Ikhbaria showed the flames all over the area of the explosion, which was located between the towns of ‘Adra and Al-Dumayr.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Minister of Electricity, Muhammad Zuhair Kharboutli, said that an explosion occurred at the Arab gas pipeline between Al-Dumayr and Adra in the countryside of Damascus, which led to the power outage in Syria.

In statements to the Syrian Al-Ikhbaria TV, the Minister of Electricity confirmed that the flames reached 50 meters due to the explosion.

In the same regard, the Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Ali Ghanam, indicated that the main line feeding the southern region had been subjected to an explosion, which may have been the result of a terrorist act.

The Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources confirmed that the stations in Nasiriyah, Deir Ali and Tishreen were out of service.